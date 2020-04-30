Lawyers for Michael Flynn Release Internal FBI Emails, Notes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Michael Flynn have released internal FBI emails and notes that are raising speculation that President Donald Trump might move to pardon his first national security adviser.

The lawyers hope the emails will bolster their allegations that President Donald Trump's first national security officer was entrapped when he was questioned at the White House three years ago.

The documents were made public Wednesday evening as Flynn seeks to withdraw his guilty plea and makes broad assertions of law enforcement misconduct.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan has rejected many of the defense arguments but has yet to rule on whether Flynn can take back his guilty plea to lying to the FBI.

Prosecutors haven’t filed anything in response to Wednesday's action by Flynn's lawyers.