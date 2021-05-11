Law Enforcement Rescue Loose Zebra In Tennessee
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials helped capture a loose zebra in middle Tennessee after it escaped from an exotic livestock auction.
According to news outlets, Cookeville Police Department and Putnam County Sherriff’s office assisted Triple W employees capture the “agitated” zebra early Friday morning.
The zebra ran onto Highway 111, but was not hurt due to the lack of traffic.
Multiple methods were used to attempt to regain control of the animal.
At one point, two police officers made “unsuccessful attempts” to deploy stun guns to redirect or capture the animal. It took nearly three hours to corner and direct the zebra onto a transport trailer.
