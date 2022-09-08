Last Day for David Street Station Splash Pad is September 13

It's that time of the year again. The leaves are falling, the sun is setting earlier, and the David Street Station Splash Pad is shutting down for the season.

For months, the Splash Pad has served as an oasis for Casper youth. It was the highlight of many a summer afternoon in Downtown Casper and, according to the Station, it's only going to be around for a few more days this season.

"Our Hilltop Bank Splash Pad will be turning off for the season on Tuesday, September 13. at 10:00 p.m.!" the David Street Station wrote in a social media post. "Come enjoy a last splash while you can. Thank you for a great summer, Casper!"

A great summer, indeed, it was.

The David Street Station played host to a variety of events over the last few months, including incredible concerts, movie nights, festivals, and so many others. But just because the Splash Pad is closing, that doesn't mean the Station itself will be. In fact, it will be as busy as ever.

David Street Station will host their Fall Fest on Saturday, September 24 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The festival, per the David Street Station event page, will include:

Train Rides

Pumpkin Patch

Live Music by Aquile

Tasty Food & Drinks

Local Vendors

Games & Crafts

Face Paintings

And More

Following that, come November, the Splash Pad will be converted into the Downtown Casper Christmas Tree - a shining beacon that spreads holiday joy throughout the season.

There are many events to come at David Street Station, but if you want to soak up the splash pad one more time, make sure to do it before September 13.