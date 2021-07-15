Larimer County Sheriff's Office

A 24-year-old Fort Collins man is facing a long list of felony and misdemeanor charges related to a crime spree that involved at least 14 purse-snatching cases as well as multiple identity thefts and other crimes.

At least half of the thefts involved thefts from people over the age of 75, according to police. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, Sai Kruger would steal purses from shopping carts and then use the stolen financial devices to make purchases.

In at least one of the cases, a police officer paid for a victim's groceries because she had no way of paying after her purse was stolen.

According to the post, Kruger faces the following charges:

Theft (class 3 misdemeanor) Theft – 2 counts (class 1 misdemeanor) Theft from a person – 3 counts (class 5 felony) Theft, Crimes against an at-risk person – 3 counts (class 5 felony) Theft, Crimes against an at-risk person – 4 counts (class 3 felony) Identity theft – 8 counts (class 4 felony) Criminal possession of a financial device (class 5 felony) Criminal possession of an identification document (class 6 felony)

“Imagine your own mother or grandmother simply shopping for groceries and finding her purse with her wallet, keys, phone, glasses, and more had been stolen,” said Criminal Investigation Division Lt. Jerrod Kinsman. “I’m grateful for the quick and compassionate response by Patrol, including one officer who paid for a victim's groceries since she had no way to do so. I also appreciate the diligent work by detectives to find the suspect and prevent more people from being victimized.”

