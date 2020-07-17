Laramie to Allow Open Containers in Downtown District

On Thursday, July 16, the City of Laramie moved for open alcohol containers to be allowed in a designated part of downtown.

This open container district will be running through Monday, September 7.

People will be able to have open alcohol containers from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

City of Laramie Resolution 2020-21 allowed for the creation of an open container area in the downtown district, which permits businesses in the district with retail, microbrewery, or winery liquor licenses to sell beverages for consumption within the district.

The City of Laramie staff and members of the Laramie Main Street Alliance partnered to create this proposal as part of City Council’s goals to strengthen the local economy.

Please remember while you’re out enjoying everything Laramie’s downtown merchants have to offer, to practice safety protocols, including social distancing and wearing face coverings.