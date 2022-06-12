Suspect Sought In Wyoming Walmart Thefts

The Rock Springs Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in multiple shoplifting incidents this month at the Rock Springs Walmart Store.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page. According to the post, the suspect is described as a younger female with dark hair. She is shown in the above photos.

Anyone with information on her or the crimes, in general, is being asked to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at [307) 352-1575.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.