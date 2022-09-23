A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say.

The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at a home in the 300 block of County Road 161, about 11 miles south of Pine Bluffs.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, also known as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, had gone to the home that morning to see his friend Aparicio Garcia.

The two were reportedly drinking beer and talking in the garage, which is detached from the house, about Turcios-Romero's relationship issues when Turcios-Romero's roommate, Olvin Yonairo Montoya-Ramirez, who Turcios-Romero had called for a ride, pulled up in a truck with his son.

The boy told deputies that he and his dad had driven up from Greeley to pick up Turcios-Romero and got to Garcia's house at about 12:40 p.m.

He said he saw his dad go into the garage with Garcia and Turcios-Romero, but he stayed in the truck.

Get our free mobile app

Garcia told deputies that while the three, who knew each other from previously working together, were talking in the garage, Turcios-Romero's girlfriend showed up in a car, demanded the keys to her Jeep, which Turcios-Romero gave her, and sped off.

Garcia said after she left, Turcios-Romero entered and exited the garage at least three times before pulling a gun from his waistband, saying something to the effect of "this is what you get," and shooting Montoya-Ramirez once in the head, subsequently killing him.

Turcios-Romero then reportedly pointed the gun at Garcia and said something to the effect of "we are accomplices now" and asked where the boy was, to which Garcia said, "Don't do anything stupid."

The boy told deputies that he got out of the truck after hearing the gunshot and walked toward the garage, but he was stopped by Garcia and Turcios-Romero.

He said Turcios-Romero asked him for the keys to the truck, but he told them he didn't have them and, fearing his dad had been shot, decided to run away from the property.

Garcia said he was able to get inside his house and told his family to lock the doors and call 911.

He said Turcios-Romero came to the door and was yelling for the keys, but he told him that he didn't have the keys and to get off his property.

Turcios-Romero eventually got on Garcia's son's bicycle, left the property, and hid in a nearby cornfield where he stayed until he walked back to the house the next day and turned himself in, the affidavit says.

Deputies say Turcios-Romero told them he didn't know why he shot Montoya-Ramirez, and when they asked him how long he'd been thinking about shooting him, he said, "Fifteen, twenty minutes maybe."

They say Turcios-Romero didn't express that he felt he was in any type of danger before pulling the trigger.

Turcios-Romero is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $500,000 cash bond. His arraignment date has yet to be scheduled.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.