REMINDER: It’s Illegal to Leave Pets Out in the Cold in Wyoming
Winter is just around the corner, and Laramie County Animal Control is reminding pet owners not to leave their furry friends out in the cold.
"Around this time of year Animal Control receives a significant amount of phone calls regarding animals kept outside in the cold," City of Cheyenne spokesman Michael Skinner said in a press release.
"There are many factors that contribute into an animal's ability to withstand colder temperatures, however, if your animal is deemed to be outside without proper food, drink, or protection from the weather adequate for the species you can be cited according to Wyoming State Statute," Skinner added.
Those who see a pet left out in the cold can report it by calling their local animal control agency.
