La Bonte Fire south of Douglas more than 50% contained

CASPER, Wyo. — The La Bonte Fire burning south of Douglas and west of Esterbrook is now 55% contained, according to the latest update from the Bureau of Land Management.

Cooler temperatures and rainfall helped fire crews earlier in the week, but strong winds on Wednesday brought new challenges. Conditions are expected to be warmer, dry and blustery in the upcoming days, they said.

The fire is currently at 3,484 acres, burning on private and BLM land in a rugged area.

Firefighting resources include two fire modules, four hand crews, four engines, four helicopters and two dozers assigned to the fire, with approximately 137 personnel, they said.

Crews will continue suppression efforts on the ground, and helicopter drops are expected to resume today.