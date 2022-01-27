Kyle Rittenhouse Heads to Court to Get Gun Used in Shootings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is set to hear arguments on whether prosecutors should return to Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle he used to shoot three people during a street protest.

Get our free mobile app

Rittenhouse shot the men during a protest in Kenosha in August 2020, killing two of them.

A jury last year acquitted him of multiple charges, including homicide.

Rittenhouse has filed a motion asking prosecutors to return the rifle and other property investigators seized from him.

A spokesman said Rittenhouse wants to destroy all of it so nothing can be used as a political symbol.

Judge Bruce Schroeder is scheduled to hear arguments on the motion during a hearing Friday morning in Kenosha County circuit court.