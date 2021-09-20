KW’s Haily Kalus Wins 4A Golf Title, NC’s Sophie Spiva 4th

The 4A girl's state high school golf tournament was in Jackson over the weekend and it went down to the final hole with Kelly Walsh's Haily Kalus winning the state title by a single stroke over Gabi Wright from Sheridan. Kalus carded a first-round 84 so she was 4 strokes off the pace starting the 2nd round on Saturday. Kalus ended being the only player in the 2nd round to shoot under 80 as she posted a 78 for a 162 total. Wright shot 83 on the final day and finished with 163. A year ago, Kalus took 4th place at the 4A state tournament. The Kelly Walsh team took 2nd place behind Sheridan thanks to Madie Griffin and Carli Kalus finishing in a tie for 9th.

Natrona placed 4th in the team standings and was led by Sophie Spiva who took 4th overall. She shot 80 in the first round and 87 in the 2nd round. Spiva finished 5 strokes off the lead. Her teammates Bailey Watson and Cheyenne Ward finished in a tie for 15th and Maggie Teague finished 16th.

Brandon Schafer

Townsquare Media

