KW/Casper Cross Country Meet 8-28-20 [VIDEO]

The prep cross country season kicked off on Friday with a few events statewide. Meets will be much smaller this year due to the pandemic but 4 schools made it to Casper Mountain on Friday to get the season underway. The Sheridan boys and girls were the team champions with Libby Berryhill of Laramie and Reese Charest of Sheridan the individual champions. Here are a few photos of the race on Friday at Beartrap Meadow.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app



LOOK: Casper Landmarks THEN vs. NOW; History in Photographs