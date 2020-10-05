KW Vs. Thunder Basin Football 10-2-20 [VIDEO]

The Kelly Walsh Trojans had their hands full with a talented Thunder Basin team on Friday at the Harry Geldien Stadium and ended up on the losing end of a 35-13 decision. Dom Jahr had an interception return for a touchdown and Cam Burkett scored in the 2nd half but Thunder Basin's Jaxon Pikula rumbled for 3 touchdowns. KW is 3-3 on the year and the Bolts improved to 5-1. Here are some of the images from that game in Casper on Friday night.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know