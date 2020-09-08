KW Volleyball Update

Kelly Walsh has enjoyed an unbelievable amount of success in 4A volleyball with 3 consecutive state championships. The program did lose a couple of Division 1 players in Corin Carruth and Dani Schell so this year's team has plenty of new faces. The Trojans won both of their matches in the quad they hosted over the weekend, beating Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East. In that match with East on Saturday afternoon, KW overcame an iffy first set to win the next two sets, the last one in thrilling fashion 27-25. We talked with coach Jeff Barkell and player Peyton Carruth about what transpired on Saturday.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app



The Top 20 Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper