Kelly Walsh Places 1st at Gillette Volleyball Tournament

Kelly Walsh has started out the 2022 season at 11-0 with 5 wins in the season-opening tournament in Cheyenne and 5 more in the Gillette tournament over the weekend. KW made it to the gold bracket in the Gillette tournament with straight-set wins over Rapid City Central and Douglas. In gold bracket play on Saturday, the Trojans defeated Rapid City Christian 25-9 and 25-23, then beat Scottsbluff, Nebraska 25-15 and 25-15, then defeated cross-town rival Natrona for the tournament championship 25-13 and 25-17. So far KW has lost just one set in 11 matches.

This is a team that lost to Laramie in the 4A state championship match a year ago but Kelly Walsh returns 3 all-state players from a year ago, CJ Eskew, Peyton Carruth along with Abi Milby. Carruth and Milby are 2-time all-state picks so the experience and talent is in abundance. That's why Kelly Walsh is the 4A favorite this season.

We caught up with CJ Eskew and Peyton Carruth after their win over Natrona at Campbell County High School for their thoughts on the season to date and the road going forward. We also have a few images to share with you in our gallery below. Enjoy!

