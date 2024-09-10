KW’s Paula Volker is Wyoming History Teacher of the Year

CASPER, Wyo. — Every year, the nonprofit Gilder Lehrman Institute recognizes one outstanding history teacher from each state. This year, the honoree from Wyoming is Kelly Walsh High School teacher Paula Volker, who has been teaching government, sociology, AP government, and world history since 1994.

KW Principal Mike Britt introduced Volker to the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 9.

“We are proud to have the Wyoming History Teacher of the Year as a staff member at Kelly Walsh,” Britt said. “And not just a great teacher, but a great human being.”

Trustee Raymond Catellier recalled Volker as his own history teacher, though it was not his strongest class.

“She was Ms. Ford back then at Dean Morgan, and she was a fantastic teacher,” Catellier said. He added that her teaching style and use of the We The People curriculum had turned many students into engaged citizens.

Volker told the Institute she was passionate about helping students develop critical thinking and exploration of the topic through the use of primary documents.