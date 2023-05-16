Kelly Walsh’s Rylie Alberts Commits to UW for Track

Kelly Walsh track athlete Rylie Alberts will continue her athletic journey in Laramie as she will compete for the Wyoming Cowgirl program. At last week's 4A West Regional in Cody. Alberts placed 2nd in the 300 hurdles in 45.73. 3rd in the 100 hurdles in 16.06 and 2nd in the long jump at 17-2.25. Alberts also ran on the Trojans 4x100 relay team that took 2nd.

At this year's Wyoming Track Classic in Casper, she placed 3rd in the 300 hurdles in 46.50 and 6th in the 100 hurdles with a clocking of 16.33. At last year's State Meet, he placed 6th in the 4A 300 hurdles in 46.99

Alberts also played basketball for Kelly Walsh and was named 2nd team 4A All-Conference after averaging 7 points and 3 rebounds per game.

