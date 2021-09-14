Kelly Walsh Vs. Rock Springs Football 9-10-21

Rock Springs was the #1 ranked team in 4A again last week and played like the #1 ranked team as they dismantled Kelly Walsh 52-0 on Friday night, Rock Springs quarterback Brock Bider could do no wrong as he threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more.

The Tiger defense was outstanding but Kelly Walsh did not have their star running back Cam Burkett in the line-up due to an injury. With the win, Rock Springs moves to 3-0 with a huge game this week on the road at Sheridan. Kelly Walsh is 2-1 and they have a huge game too with the annual Oil Bowl coming up on Friday vs, Natrona in Casper.

game and more great photographs from Brayden Flack of Sweetwater Now in our gallery.

