Kelly Walsh Vs. Natrona Volleybowl 10-20-20 [VIDEO]

There was plenty of enthusiasm on Tuesday night as Natrona played host to Kelly Walsh in the annual Volleybowl in Casper. KW is the defending 4A state champions but had their hands full with the upstart NC Fillies. Natrona came out and won the first set 25-22 but the Trojans answered by winning the 2nd set 25-20. NC had a fabulous rally to take the 3rd set 27-25 but Kelly Walsh got serious with a convincing 25-16 in the 4th set and s 15-11 win the 5th and deciding set. The Trojans are 10-5 on the year and the Fillies drop to 11-6. Take a look at some of the video from Tuesday nights match. Enjoy!

