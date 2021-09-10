Kelly Walsh Vs. Natrona Volleyball 9-9-21

It was the first round of the battle of Casper volleyball on Thursday night as Natrona County played host to Kelly Walsh. Both teams were in the Gillette tournament over the weekend and KW took 2nd place in that deal while NC won 3 out of 5 matches.

On Thursday night, Kelly Walsh had a solid hitting night which put Natrona on their heels right away. Peyton Carruth along with Abi Milby provide the Trojans with a big 1-2 punch. KW won the first set 25-17 with a long scoring run to win that one. Natrona behind some solid play from Alesha Lane, Emma Patik, and Megan Hagar gave the Fillies a huge lead in the 2nd set, only to watch Kelly Walsh and rally and win that set 26-24.

The Trojans jumped out to a huge lead in the 3rd set and coasted in for a 25-14 win to take the match 3-0. KW improved to 10-2 on the year and NC fell to 7-5. Take a peek at our video from the proceedings at Natrona on Thursday night. Enjoy!

