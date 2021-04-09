Kelly Walsh Vs. Natrona Girls Softball 4-8-21 [VIDEO]

Girl's softball has been making history around Wyoming and Casper was the latest locale to experience something new as WHSAA sanctioned action of the diamond commenced on Thursday afternoon. Kelly Walsh took on Natrona in a doubleheader with the first game of the twin-bill a conference match-up.

KW scored three times in the first inning, highlighted by an inside the park home run from Olivia Smith and that's all the Trojans would need. Kelly Walsh added a run in the 4th and 2 more in the 5th with pitcher Knylee Griffith doing the rest as she gave up just 2 hits in the contest and struck out 9.

Kelly Walsh has a team that is loaded with upperclassmen while Natrona is on the other end of the spectrum with a relatively young team. So the Fillies have plenty of room for growth.

KW did win the nightcap of the doubleheader 9-1 to get to 4-0 on the year while NC drops to 1-3. Take a look at some of the highlights from Game 1 from breezy Crossroads Park. Enjoy!

