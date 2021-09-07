Kelly Walsh Volleyball Update 9-4-21

The Kelly Walsh volleyball program has been one of the state's strongest in recent years and the Trojans have a very good team for 2021. Last season, they finished 2nd at the state tournament and for the team to get to the promised land this season, they'll have to overcome a powerful Laramie squad. The Trojans lost to Laramie 25-15 and 25-20 in the championship match in the Gillette tournament over the weekend. So we got a pretty good idea of who the top teams were in 4A.

KellyWalsh also posted wins on that tournament over Gering, Wheatland, Thunder Basin, and a good Cheyenne East team in the semi-finals. 28-26 and 27-25. The Trojans have two returning all-state players in Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby. The team as a whole returns a ton of experience so KW will be right in the thick of the 4A race.

We caught up with Peyton Carruth as well as Abi Milby in Gillette for their thoughts on the team and the season to date. Enjoy!

