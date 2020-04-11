Kelly Walsh Football Program Adds New Assistant Coaches

The Kelly Walsh football program will have some new faces as assistant coaches for the 2020 season. Former Powell head coach Aaron Papich will join the KW staff after leading the Panthers to the 3A state championship game. Papich was the head coach at Powell for two seasons going 7-5 in 2019. He was also tabbed to be the North head coach in the Shrine Bowl later this summer but that game was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Papich and current Kelly Walsh football coach Aaron Makelky started their coaching careers at Bozeman, Montana High School while they were attending Montana State University. Also joining the Kelly Walsh staff is Aaron Brooks who has coached football at several levels, including semi-pro. Park Pickering will be an on-field assistant for the Trojans this coming season after heading up off the field duties a year ago.