Kaycee’s Cole Reiner Wins Another Round at the NFR

Kaycee native Cole Reiner won a round at the National Finals Rodeo in Texas for the 2nd time with an 89.5 on Friday night to earn him $26,231. He now is 7th in the world standings with $133,594 in earnings and sits in 8th in the average. Winning two rounds at the NFR is great for anybody but Reiner is making his first appearance at the National Finals.

In the saddle bronc event on Friday night, Brody Cress of Hillsdale had a no score so he is 4th in the world standings and 12th in the average. Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston had a 72.5 in the saddle bronc on Friday night which was out of the money. He sits in 10th the world and 5th in the average. Former Casper College hand Shorty Garrett had a no score in the saddle bronc on Friday. He is 8th in the world and 10th in the average.

Central Wyoming College alum Stetson Jorgenson is within reach of a world title in steer wrestling after taking 4th in Friday's round with a 3.6. That earned him $11,000 to get to first in the average. The average winner is estimated to make $40,000 and Jorgenson trails Matt Reeves by $11,000 in the world standings. The final round of the NFR will be Saturday night from Arlington, Texas

