GOP candidates Brook Kaufman and Dave North won their party's nomination for Natrona County Commission in Tuesday's GOP primary election, according to unofficial results of all 46 precincts reporting.

Kaufman was the only incumbent.

Commissioners selected her in February 2019 to replace Matt Keating, who was elected County Assessor in the November 2018 general election.

She received 5,597 votes or 26.3% of the total 21,251 votes cast.

Kaufman is the director of the Casper Area Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Dave North, the Mills Fire Chief, came in second with 5,196 votes, or 24.5% of votes cast.

They will be placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Former Natrona County Commissioner Democrat Terry Wingerter has said he was seeking 25 write in votes on the Democratic Party ticket so he could run for the commission in the general election.

According to the unofficial ]results, there were 429 write-in votes on the Democratic Party primary ballot. However, the results do not report any names.

In an off-year election for a county office, Coroner Jim Whipps was elected to fill an unexpired term, by 6,663 votes, or 59.2% of votes cast, defeating challenger Don Halberg who received 4,415 votes, or 39.5%. There were 97 write-in votes.

There were no Democratic Party candidates in the coroner's race, although there were 209 write-in votes.

In the County Commission race, the other GOP primary candidates were, in descending number of absentee votes received, were:

Kevin Christopherson -- 3,359 votes.

Jerry Cook -- 2,830 votes.

Vickery Fales-Hall -- 2,727 votes.

V. Worth Christie -- 1,477 votes.

There were 65 write-in votes.

During a forum in July, all the candidates said they were fiscally conservative and the budget was their top priority.

