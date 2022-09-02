Kanye West Takes Cody, Wyoming Property Off the Market

Could it be that the eccentric, billionaire, rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West (now professionally known as Ye), could be moving back to the Cowboy State?

Yesterday (September 1st, 2022) People Magazine reported that Ye took his $11 million dollar Cody, Wyoming property, West Lake Ranch (previously Monster Lake Ranch), off the market.

Last October, we reported that West had put the $14 million dollar property up for sale. Although it was being listed at $11 million dollars, at the time, it wasn't reported how much he had actually paid for the 4,524 acre property. The Washington Post has since stated Ye only paid a meager $8 million dollars for the secluded Cody land.

During his two year tenure in Wyoming, Ye recorded two separate music videos on the property: Follow God and Closed On Sunday, off his Christian Hip-Hop album, Jesus Is King.

At this point, it's unclear if the taking of the property off the market means West is planning on coming back to Wyoming to live or not. He has exhibited some pretty erratic behavior (which honestly is NOT out of character for him), in the last few days. Earlier this week, he posted a video of him berating GAP executive employees and followed that up with a barrage of cryptic, although sometimes comical, messages and memes on his official Instagram account (before promptly deleting them all).

Check out these photos of the Monster Lake Ranch property that were shared on the listing by real estate agent, Bill Vacek of Hayden Outdoors Real Estate.

Take a Look at Kanye West's "Monster Lake Ranch" Property