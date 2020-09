SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Summer has come to an abrupt halt in parts of the Rocky Mountains as temperatures reaching into the 90s have plunged about 60 degrees in less than 24 hours.

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The United States’ largest coal-producing region, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, is on pace to produce less than 200 million tons of coal for the first time in three decades.