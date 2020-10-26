K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for October 26th, 2020

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A new report predicts that Wyoming's revenue from the oil, natural gas and coal industries will remain weak. Gov. Mark Gordon says that while the report shows some improvement, Wyoming is nowhere close yet to recovering from the current downturn in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities in Wyoming have raised questions over how they would enforce a potential mask mandate in Laramie County after county health officials sought a draft of the order.