K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For May 22nd, 2020 – Evening

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — Wyoming’s unemployment rate more than doubled to 9.2% in April amid an energy-market downturn and measures to control the coronavirus. Wyoming’s unemployment was 3.8% in March.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states inched upward in May from April's record low, but still remained profoundly low as efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the rural economy.