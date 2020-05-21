K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for May 21st, 2020 – Morning

Health officials in Natrona County say that a recent confirmed positive COVID-19 case is a student at a local childcare facility. The unnamed facility has closed, according to a news release Wednesday.

Wyoming health officials reported an increase in the state's COVID-19 death toll on Wednesday following the death of a Fremont County man.

Yellowstone National Park officials say a visitor was injured when she was knocked to the ground after getting too close to a bison near the popular Old Faithful Geyser.