K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for May 1st, 2020 – Morning
Three-fourths of Wyomingites who took part in a University of Wyoming survey approve of how Governor Mark Gordon is handling the coronavirus pandemic.
Travel and tourism experts in Wyoming have estimated a $1 million loss in lodging tax revenue by the end of next year as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered travel plans across the country.
New state and federal data show that another 2,886 people filed for unemployment benefits in Wyoming last week.