K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for May 15th, 2020 – Evening

The Wyoming Legislature today convened its first special session in 16 years to help businesses and workers, allocate federal funding and take other action in response to the coronavirus.

The University of Wyoming board of trustees has approved a motion to ask the governor for $79 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to pay for testing, upgrades and technology intended to make the campus safer.

A major natural gas developer operating in Wyoming's Green River Basin has filed for bankruptcy as demand for natural gas decreases during the COVID-19 pandemic.