K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 4th, 2020 – Evening
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Tuesday said there are no reported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Natrona County and Wyoming, contrary to rumors floating around the community.
University of Wyoming trustees have chosen a University of Illinois System vice president to be the school's next president.
Democrats in Wyoming have announced mail-in ballots for the upcoming Democratic presidential caucus are scheduled to be sent out Wednesday following delays.