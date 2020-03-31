K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 31st, 2020 – Morning
Wyoming authorities on Monday identified the man who was arrested a day prior on three first-degree murder charges, as well as the trio who were found dead at the suspect's home.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says there are no plans for a statewide stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus but any order would contain no exemptions.
The Wyoming Supreme Court is expected to rule on a case that would determine whether transgender residents can change the genders on their birth certificates.