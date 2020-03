BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities have ruled as accidental the death of a 16-year-old Hardin girl who went missing on New Year's Day.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A measure to impose a 5% statewide lodging tax appears likely to pass the Wyoming Legislature after the state Senate approved it.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A small earthquake has shaken an area near Yellowstone National Park.