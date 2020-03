CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican mega-donor Foster Friess has decided not to run for an open U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming.

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) — At least three people have died in Wyoming and dozens have been injured in a pileup of more than 100 vehicles amid blowing snow that closed part of Interstate 80.

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities in southwest Wyoming have arrested a fire chief and his wife for allegedly embezzling funds.