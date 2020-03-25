K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 25th, 2020 – Morning

Townsquare Media

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has directed the Wyoming Business Council to allocate funding to assist Wyoming distilleries and breweries in their efforts to help produce much-needed hand sanitizer.

Wyoming residents whose drivers licenses expire between March 15 and June 1 will have a 90-day grace period to get them renewed.

A Montana woman has pleaded not guilty to charges she beat and tortured her 12-year-old grandson to death at their home.

Categories: Associated Press, Casper News, News, Wyoming News
Back To Top