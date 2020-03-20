K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 20th, 2020 – Morning
For two weeks, numerous public spaces in Wyoming will be closed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says crews are working to ensure that supply routes in Wyoming remain open as a winter storm moves through the state.
A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests they expect the economy to slow down over the next few months as the nation deals with the coronavirus outbreak.