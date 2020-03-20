K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 20th, 2020 – Evening

Gov. Mark Gordon has signed an executive order expediting the commercial transportation of COVID-19-related supplies to communities in Wyoming and throughout the country.

A major crash on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne involving 27 vehicles, including 23 commercial trucks, was triggered when vehicle, stopped during a traffic stop, was rear-ended.

The Town of Mills is working to support its residents and businesses impacted by new restrictions and closures imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Seth Coleman announced Friday.