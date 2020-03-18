K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 18th, 2020 – Morning
A county in northwest Wyoming will close a number of establishments -- including all bars, theaters and gymnasiums -- immediately due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wyoming Medical Center announced it has opened a respiratory symptom screening clinic due to concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The Natrona County School District announced Tuesday that it has not decided to cancel or reschedule upcoming graduation ceremonies, despite concerns over the spread of COVID-19.