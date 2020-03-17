K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 17th, 2020 – Evening
Testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has identified one new reported case in the state of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 bringing the total statewide to 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
A representative for Casper-Natrona County Public Health said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hogadon Basin Ski Area announced Tuesday it will close for the season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.