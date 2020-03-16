K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 16th, 2020 – Evening

GILLETTE, Wyo. (The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record) — Wyoming wildlife officials say more than 50 pronghorn have died from the bacteria that killed more than 75 of the animals last year.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is calling for a thoughtful, longer-term approach to the new coronavirus that looks beyond a series of shutdowns.

CODY, Wyo. (The Cody Enterprise) — Two prominent and long-serving Wyoming state lawmakers are planning to retire.