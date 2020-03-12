K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 12th, 2020 – Evening

Montana regulators have reached a deal allowing the state to enforce environmental laws at a large coal mine bought last year by a Navajo-owned company.

A petition with 245 Wyoming student signatures has called for the resignation of Campbell County School District Trustee Linda Bricker after she made comments about former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and his husband’s relationship.

An undetermined number of employees will be laid off at a Wyoming coal mine due to "the realities of the [coal] market."