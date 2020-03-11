K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 11th, 2020 – Morning

Andrew Steplock, the Casper man convicted for murdering his mother inside her home last year, received a lifetime prison sentence during a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Natrona County District Court.

Biologists have recorded a grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone National Park, marking the first of the year in the park.

The University of Wyoming has canceled its student summer term study-abroad programs to China and South Korea due to the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19.