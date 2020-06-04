K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 4th, 2020 – Morning

Native American voting rights advocates are cautioning against states moving to mail-in ballots without opportunities for tribal members to vote safely in person.

Wyoming lawmakers are considering a $7.5 million proposal for oil and gas reclamation efforts to spark economic development following the collapse of oil markets related to the coronavirus.

Gov. Mark Gordon says there are no plans to deploy Wyoming National Guard troops to quell riots in other states, but they will be available in case they are needed in Wyoming or elsewhere in the region.