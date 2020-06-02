K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 2nd, 2020 – Morning

The Town of Evansville's attorney is waiting to hear whether criminal charges will be filed against a town official and possibly a law enforcement officer.

The granddaughter of the late Liz Byrd, the first black woman to serve in the Wyoming Legislature, took to Facebook Monday, a week after George Floyd’s death, asking the black community to “use (their) voices to educate those who do not understand.”

The Nicolaysen Art Museum has canceled its annual NIC Fest.