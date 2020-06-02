K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 2nd, 2020 – Morning

Townsquare Media

The Town of Evansville's attorney is waiting to hear whether criminal charges will be filed against a town official and possibly a law enforcement officer.

The granddaughter of the late Liz Byrd, the first black woman to serve in the Wyoming Legislature, took to Facebook Monday, a week after George Floyd’s death, asking the black community to “use (their) voices to educate those who do not understand.”

The Nicolaysen Art Museum has canceled its annual NIC Fest.

Categories: Associated Press, Casper News, News, Wyoming News
Back To Top