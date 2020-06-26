K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for June 26th, 2020 – Morning

The Wyoming Department of Health yesterday announced the largest single-day increase in coronavirus spread since reporting began, with 36 newly confirmed cases statewide.

Some students at the University of Wyoming will be allowed to share dorm rooms under a revised plan to resume in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Cheyenne daycare operator has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly swaddling an 8-month-old girl to death.

