K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for June 25th, 2020 – Morning
With the help of state funding, a team in Casper is working to launch the first suicide prevention hotline based in Wyoming, the state with the second-highest suicide rate in the nation.
University of Wyoming economists during a study found that physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic has "dramatically" reduced mortality rates.
An animal shelter halted pet adoptions and five restaurants sanitized facilities Wednesday amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Wyoming’s capital city.