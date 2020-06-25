K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for June 25th, 2020 – Evening

Some students at the University of Wyoming will be allowed to share dorm rooms under a revised plan to resume in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wyoming Department of Health announced the biggest single-day increase of 36 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since reporting began.

An affidavit of probable cause details a harrowing incident in which an Edgerton teen allegedly held multiple people at gunpoint and kidnapped them because he believed they'd stolen drugs and money from him.