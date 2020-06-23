K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for June 23rd, 2020 – Evening

Health officials worry an event in Wyoming’s capital city last weekend could worsen a spike in coronavirus cases.

Four on-air personalities have been fired and two production workers have reportedly quit in the three weeks since new owner Bill Fielder took the reins at Casper-based KTWO-TV, heralding an apparent shift away from local journalism at the legacy station that has been broadcasting from central Wyoming for over 63 years.

The Evansville Town Council on last night named its new mayor after accepting the resignation of former Mayor Jennifer Sorenson earlier in the day.